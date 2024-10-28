Bandits slaughter 4 farmers in Sokoto

Suspected bandits have reportedly slaughtered four farmers in Isa local government areas of Sokoto state.

Daily Trust also learnt that several others were still unaccounted for.

A resident of the area, Surajo Isa, while confirming this said the incident occurred at Maridi village around 8am on Monday.

SPONSOR AD

According to Isa, the deceased were ambushed on their way to the farm.

“The bandits laid ambush for them while going to work on their farmlands. They slaughtered four of them and abducted another four. And there are some who are still missing, we don’t know whether they ran into the bush or are kidnapped too.”

“Two of the slain farmers were buried in the morning and we are about to bury the remaining two.”

Isa recalled that two residents of the community, a father and his son, were shot by bandits last week.

“The son died instantly while the father is still recuperating at the hospital,” he said

The chairman of Isa local Government area, Alhaji Sharifu Kamarawa, also confirmed the attack to our reporter.

When contacted the Spokesman of the Sokoto Police Command, ASP Ahmad Rufa’i, said he was not yet briefed about the incident, promising to contact the Divisional Police Officer in charge of the area and get back, but he never did so as of the time of filing this report.