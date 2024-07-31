Bandits shoot farmer, abduct his wives in Kaduna

Bandits have shot a farmer and abducted two of his wives while they were returning from their farm in Maraban Jibo community in Kachia LGA…

A resident, Magaji Ibrahim, said the incident happened on Monday around 6pm.

A community leader, who confirmed the incident to our reporter through telephone, said, “The bandits almost killed the man but when they discovered that blood was gushing out from his leg, they spared him and went away with his wives.”

He further said that vigilantes were mobilised to the scene who evacuated the shot victim to the hospital.

He added that contact was yet to be established with the bandits.

The spokesman of the Kaduna State Police Command, ASP Hassan Mansur, was yet to comment on the incident.