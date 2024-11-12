Bandits set farms on fire in Kaduna, destroy harvested maize

Suspected bandits have set fire to harvested maize on six farms in Kwaga village and Unguwar Zako in Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The villagers, especially the owners of the affected farms, were left in shock, lamenting the loss caused by the attack.

It was reported that the incident occurred on Sunday night when the bandits stormed the farms and set fire to all the harvested maize.

SPONSOR AD

Daily Trust also obtained a video clip showing the charred remains of the affected farms, with the owners consoling one another.

The affected farm owners include Kabiru Halilu Kwaga, who had harvested over 160 bags of maize last year and was hoping for an even larger harvest this year. However, all of his crops were set ablaze by the attackers.

Surajo Kwaga, who had harvested 40 bags of maize from his farm last year, also lost his entire crop to the fire. Similarly, Malam Dan Gido, who had harvested 50 bags last year and was expecting about 65 bags this year, saw his hopes dashed by the attack.

Jibril Haladu Kwaga also lost his harvested maize in the incident. The affected farmers prayed for divine consolation for their losses.

Confirming the incident, Ishaq Usman Kasai, Chairman of the Birnin Gwari-Niger Inter-boundaries Communities Association, stated that the bandits responsible for the destruction were part of the group led by the notorious kingpin Yellow Jamboros, who has been terrorizing communities in the area.

The state government had yet to make an official statement on the incident. Also, the state police command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Mansir Hassan, couldn’t be reached on the phone.