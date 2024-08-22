Bandits seeking to take possession of mining areas –Alake

The Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr. Dele Alake, says the federal government will not rest until it rids mining sites of bandits seeking to…

The Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr. Dele Alake, says the federal government will not rest until it rids mining sites of bandits seeking to take possession of the areas.

He said preliminary reports indicate that non-Nigerians are active in the mining sector, funding violent attacks in mining areas.

In a statement on Thursday by his media aide, Segun Tomori, the minister warned that anyone found culpable would be prosecuted for economic sabotage and waging war against the Nigerian state.

He warned embassies in Nigeria to monitor the activities of their nationals in the mining sector as allegations of criminal conduct posed serious threats to the bilateral harmony between Nigeria and other countries.

Alake while reacting to the killings of 12 miners in Niger State promised to bring the perpetrators to book.

The minister also banned mining at the scene of the attack until security agencies concluded investigations into the attack.

While mourning the victims, he described the attack as brutal killings of innocent workers.

“I assure that security agencies will not rest until mines across the country are safe from the incursion of bandits and criminal elements seeking to take possession of mineral-rich areas for illegal mining by violence,” he said.

Alake disclosed that the mining marshals established by the ministry “are working with intelligence units and other security agencies to make the recent attack a special case of collaboration of all agencies to track the trail and pattern of operations of the bandits suspected to have infiltrated Shiroro local government from neighbouring states.”

“There is a new Sheriff in town, and combating banditry in the mining sector is a mandate we are taking seriously. Those who think they can invade villages, kill innocent people to make way for illegal mining of their rich minerals, will be shocked to discover that it is no longer business as usual. With the mining marshals working with the intelligence community, we shall fish out these hoodlums and put their hands to the fire,” he added.