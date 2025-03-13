Bandits sack 5 Kaduna villages

Bandits have reportedly sacked five communities of Unguwan Tauka, Unguwan Lalle, Sonudazuwa, Tsauni Dodo and Dandauka, all under Kachia LGA of Kaduna State.

A community leader in the area, who confirmed the incident to our reporter over the phone, said the bandits also invaded a Fulani settlement at Kubuwo village, and abducted three teenage herders.

He said the incident happened on Thursday, around 6pm when the bandits, in their large numbers and wielding weapons, went on rampage and forced the people from the villages to flee amid sporadic gunshots.

He said the bandits were fleeing from troops’ onslaught around Kurutu-Azara forest, which borders Kagarko LGA and decided to unleash terror on people of the affected communities.

According to him, the bandits set a vehicle and one motorcycle ablaze at Unguwar Tauka when the troops foiled the abduction of some villagers in the area.

He said, “The man whose vehicle was set ablaze was just coming into the village with the vehicle he had just bought in Kaduna.

“Upon sighting the bandits, he alighted from the car and escaped, and the bandits set the car and a bike on fire.”

A member of the vigilante from one of the communities, who preferred anonymity, confirmed the incident to our reporter.

He said, “The bandits were escaping from troops’ clearing operations around Kurutu forest when they set a vehicle and bike ablaze. The troops are still trailing them as we speak.”

The police in the area also confirmed the attack but referred our reporter to the command’s headquarters in Kaduna for further details.

The command spokesman, ASP Hassan Mansur, could not be reached for comments on the incident.