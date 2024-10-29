Niger: Bandits sack 23 communities around military training ground

No fewer than 23 communities in Kontagora Local Government Area of Niger State have been reportedly sacked by bandits.

The affected communities are said to be within the military training ground in Kontagora LGA.

The member representing Kontagora II in the State House of Assembly, Abdullahi Isah, made this known in a motion of urgent public importance he presented on the floor of the House during the plenary on Tuesday.

He said the military ground extended from Kontagora LGA to part of Mariga LGA, saying that the affected communities had been deserted due to frequent attacks by bandits.

“Bandits have established at least eight different camps in the area which now serves as their safe haven. This has posed a serious security threat to communities both in Kontagora and Mariga LGAs,” he said.

Isah said some residents of the affected communities that were abducted during the recent attacks were still in captivity.

The state Assembly called on the state government to interface with the military authority to intensify efforts towards flushing out the bandits from the training ground to allow host communities return to their homes.

The military cantonment, Kontagora is said to host the military ground where personnel of the artillery corps of the Nigerian Army usually undergo training.