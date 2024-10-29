✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
News

Niger: Bandits sack 23 communities around military training ground

    By Abubakar Akote,

No fewer than 23 communities in Kontagora Local Government Area of Niger State have been reportedly sacked by bandits.

The affected communities are said to be within the military training ground in Kontagora LGA.

The member representing Kontagora II in the State House of Assembly, Abdullahi Isah, made this known in a motion of urgent public importance he presented on the floor of the House during the plenary on Tuesday.

SPONSOR AD

He said the military ground extended from Kontagora LGA to part of Mariga LGA, saying that the affected communities had been deserted due to frequent attacks by bandits.

“Bandits have established at least eight different camps in the area which now serves as their safe haven. This has posed a serious security threat to communities both in Kontagora and Mariga LGAs,” he said.

Isah said some residents of the affected communities that were abducted during the recent attacks were still in captivity.

The state Assembly called on the state government to interface with the military authority to intensify efforts towards flushing out the bandits from the training ground to allow host communities return to their homes.

The military cantonment, Kontagora is said to host the military ground where personnel of the artillery corps of the Nigerian Army usually undergo training.

Join Daily Trust WhatsApp Community For Quick Access To News and Happenings Around You.

Breaking NEWS: Nigerians can now earn US Dollars. Earning $15,000 (₦25 million naira) Monthly as a Nigerian is no longer complicated.


Click here to start.
More Stories