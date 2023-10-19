Bandits rustle 1,200 cows in Kaduna Bandits have rustled over 1,200 cows belonging to one Alhaji Baban Jana in Taka-Lafiya village in Kagarko LGA of…

Bandits rustle 1,200 cows in Kaduna

Bandits have rustled over 1,200 cows belonging to one Alhaji Baban Jana in Taka-Lafiya village in Kagarko LGA of area of Kaduna State.

City & Crime gathered that Jana, a Fulani man, is known to be the richest among cow owners in Kagarko LGA.

A resident, Shehu Ibrahim, explained that on Tuesday around 7pm, the bandits in their large numbers wielding AK-47 rifles invaded the community amid sporadic shooting before rustling the cows.

He said the attack forced residents of Taka-Lafiya and neighbouring Mai-Ido and Impimi villages which share boundaries with Kachia LGA to flee their homes through the River Gurara and take refuge in Janjala village and Kagarko town.

Our reporter also learnt that two wanted bandits’ informants, Hussain and Ziru, from Gidan-Makeri and Kuchimi villages respectively in Kagarko LGA were neutralised by soldiers.

Recall that two persons were killed while 14 others abducted by bandits who invaded Kudiri village, five kilometers away from Kagarko town, on Saturday.

There was no response from the spokesman of the Kaduna State Police Command over the incident.

