Bandits release video of Niger women in captivity, demand 130 motorcycles

The kidnappers of 26 women from Allawa Community in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State have released a video featuring two of the captives. In the video, the women plead with their families to provide the 130 motorcycles demanded for their release.

The 30-second video, shared with our correspondent, shows one of the women tied to a tree, pleading for her family to deliver the items required by the kidnappers. Speaking in Hausa, she calls on a relative named Abdulrahman to help provide the items.

“Umar, please talk to Abdulrahman. They have brought me to a service area now. They said they cannot release me until the items they demanded are delivered. They said I should talk so that you will hear my voice. I have injuries on my legs. For the sake of Allah and His Prophet, help bring the items. They said if you bring the items, they will release me along with Hajiya. I am here with Hajiya,” she pleaded in the video.

Abba Usman, a resident, confirmed that the women featured in the video are among the 26 kidnapped in February this year. He reported that the families of the two women had already provided six motorcycles, but the kidnappers are now demanding four more motorcycles before the women can be released.

Usman added that the families of the remaining 24 women have informed the bandits that they cannot afford to buy the additional motorcycles. The bandits are demanding five motorcycles for each of the 26 women, with each motorcycle priced at N2 million.

“My mother and my sister were among those kidnapped seven months ago on Allawa-Pandogari Road. On that day, eight men were killed before the women were taken away. The bandits have asked us to provide five motorcycles for each of the 26 women. We couldn’t raise the money, which is why they are still in captivity.

“Recently, they sent a video showing two of the women. The families of these two women provided six motorcycles, but the bandits have now demanded four more motorcycles. They sent the video to confirm that the women are still alive and will be released once the additional motorcycles are provided. For now, we don’t even have anything left to sell to raise money for these motorcycles,” Usman explained.

Meanwhile Gbenu Boknu Yakwo, a Gbagyi socio-cultural group, has called on Niger State governor, Mohammed Umaru Bago to sack the Commissioner for Homeland Security, Brigadier General Bello Abdullahi (RTD), over alleged failures to address worsening security issues in Allawa and other communities in Shiroro Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

In a statement, Bako Wakili Bosso, President of the Gbenu Boknu Yakwo Association, criticised the commissioner for denying reports that bandits and terrorists have taken over Allawa. The statement claims that the commissioner’s statements during an interview with an international media outlet were out of touch with the reality on the ground.

The statement reads, “We, the Gbenu Boknu Yakwo Association, are deeply disappointed in Brigadier General Bello Abdullahi (RTD) for his recent false claims that our people in Allawa and surrounding communities, who have been terrorised by bandits and kidnappers, have resumed their normal farming activities.

“The commissioner’s assertion during a BBC Hausa service interview-that normalcy has returned to Allawa in Shiroro LGA-mockingly disregards the suffering of residents who have been displaced from their ancestral lands due to banditry and terrorism.

“Niger citizens know that our people fled Allawa and surrounding areas on April 25, 2024, after soldiers stationed there were withdrawn. Despite five months passing since this exodus, the commissioner has failed to explain why the soldiers have not returned. Instead, he engaged in media misdirection, denying the reality of the ongoing crisis.

Reports from Daily Trust and other credible media sources confirm that bandits and terrorists have continued their activities in the affected areas.

“We condemn the commissioner’s attempts to manipulate public perception and trivialise the plight of those displaced and traumatised by banditry and insurgency. His actions demonstrate gross inefficiency and incompetence in addressing the security challenges in Allawa and neighbouring villages.

“We, therefore, call on Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago to urgently remove the incompetent commissioner of homeland security to prevent further frustration and anger from the farming communities. We also urge both the state and federal governments to take decisive action to eliminate the terrorists and enable the displaced residents to return to their homes and resume their farming activities.”