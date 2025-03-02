Bandits pretending to be EFCC officials abduct hotel guests in Niger

Suspected bandits posing as operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have reportedly abducted 10 people from White Hill Hotel on Shiroro Road, Chanchaga Local Government Area (LGA) of Niger State.

A security analyst and counter-insurgency expert, Zagazola Makama, quoted intelligence sources as saying that the incident occurred at about 4:58 a.m. on Tuesday, February 27, 2025.

The armed men reportedly stormed the hotel, claiming to be EFCC personnel on an official operation.

“It was gathered that the suspects disabled the hotel’s CCTV cameras before entering guests’ rooms one by one and forcibly taking away 10 individuals to an unknown destination,” the report said.

According to the report, the Assistant Commissioner of Police, State Intelligence Department (Acpol SID), confirmed that investigations were ongoing to identify the perpetrators and locate the abducted victims.

“The public has been urged to stay vigilant and report any suspicious activity, as authorities intensify efforts to uncover the details surrounding the attack,” Makama added.