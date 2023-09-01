Bandits now using terrorists’ tactics to wreak havoc – Army

The Nigerian Army says bandits and some other criminals operating in the North West and North Central regions of the country are adopting some of…

The Nigerian Army says bandits and some other criminals operating in the North West and North Central regions of the country are adopting some of the tactics being used by terrorists to wreck havoc in the country.

It said it was evident in their usage of the Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), which were aimed at sending shivers down the spines of law-abiding citizens, insisting that all their tactics would be deplored no matter how hard they try.

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Taoreed Abiodun Lagbaja, stated this at Army Headquarters, Abuja on Thursday while receiving the Under-Secretary-General, United Nations Office for Counter-Terrorism, Vladimir Voronkov.

The Army Chief, however, said the service was ready to collaborate with the organisation to restore peace to troubled parts of the country, saying both kinetic and non-kinetic approaches would be employed to end the adversaries.

The senior military officer specifically sought the support of the UN and other organs of the organisation on the deradicalisation programme for the repentant terrorists.

The United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Counter-Terrorism, Vladimir Voronkov promised that his organisation would build Nigeria’s capacity to detect, investigate and prosecute terrorism-related offences.

