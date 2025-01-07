Bandits’ kingpin imposes N100m levies on 23 Zamfara communities

Hundreds of residents across 23 communities in Tsafe Local Government Area of Zamfara State have fled their homes for fear of being attacked by the notorious bandits’ leader, Dogo Gide if they fail to pay the levies he placed on them.

Confirming the incident to Daily Trust on condition of anonymity because he was not authorised to speak to the press, a lawmaker in the Zamfara State House of Assembly said over two-third of residents of the affected communities have fled their homes for fear of attack by the bandits.

“I can confirm to you that hundreds of residents in Tsafe west have fled their homes because of the hefty levies imposed on them by the bandits.

“Sincerely speaking, the bandits have changed their mode of operations in the recent days because killing and kidnapping have subsided to the barest level in this area but they are collecting huge money from their victims as levies. People are paying huge sums of money in silence as levies to the bandits.”

Also, confirming the development, the Zamfara State Police Commissioner, CP Muhammad Shehu Dalija said: “Yes, I was briefed by the Area Commander in-charge of Gusau Zone that the notorious bandits’ leader, Dogo Gide has imposed levies on some communities in Tsafe Local Government.

“Though we have not heard about the fleeing of residents from their homes, there is every possibility for them to vacate their residences to avoid attack by the bandits. If they fail to pay the levies, the bandits can possibly attack them.

“However, we are mobilising more security personnel, including soldiers, DSS and mobile policemen, to the affected areas to protect the residents against any possible attacks by the bandits.

“I want to assure the affected communities of deployment of more security personnel to protect them. This is unacceptable; we cannot fold our arms watching the bandits terrorising residents. We must ensure that law and order are respected in the state and whoever tries to breach peace will pay the consequences of his actions.”

Dogo Gide, Daily Trust gathered, had placed levies of over N100m on the 23 communities mainly situated in Tsafe west, Tsafe Local Government Area of the state.

The affected communities, our reporter gathered include Kunchin-Kalgo N20m, Sungawa N15m, Rakyabu N15, Kwaren Mai-Saje N10, Magazawa N10m, Gijin-Zama N8.5m, Giwa N7m, Kauyen Magaji N7m, Barebari N6m, Unguwar Rogo N5m, Machiya N5m and Katuga N5m.

Other communities are Magazu N5m, Tsageru N5m, Gidan-Anne N7m, Unguwar Dan Halima N5m, Kauyen-Kane N5m, Kurar-Mota N6m, Kibari N3m, Sabon-Garin Bakin Gulbi N2.5m, Karda N5m, Dakolo N5 and Yalwa N2.7m

A resident of Magazawa, Yusuf Dalhatu also confirmed to Daily Trust on phone that several residents have fled the villages for fear of attack.

Dalhatu added that “As I am speaking with you, I am in Gusau and my family are in Tsafe town. I cannot stay in Magazu because the bandits can at any time come to the village to collect the levy and if they do not get what they want, they will surely sack the village.

“My brother, Ibrahim and his family have relocated to Tsafe. In fact, several people have left the Magazu community because of the uncertainty.”

Also a resident of Machiya, Isa Inuwa Machiya said “Our village is presently empty. As at the time I left the community, only Baba Shehu Dogo, Inuwa Mai Garma and Muhammad Bello Machiya were left there and they too were planning to leave because they have since sent their families to other communities that are not affected by this unfortunate development.”