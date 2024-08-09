Bandits kill village head, abduct residents in Kaduna

Bandits have reportedly attacked Gefe village in Kallah Ward of Kufana Chiefdom, Kajuru Local Government Area, killing the village head and one other person. The…

Bandits have reportedly attacked Gefe village in Kallah Ward of Kufana Chiefdom, Kajuru Local Government Area, killing the village head and one other person.

The bandits were also said to have abducted a number of villagers, including women and children, when they stormed the community around 12:00 a.m. on Thursday.

Markus Danja, a community leader and relative of one of the victims, confirmed the incident to Daily Trust on Friday.

He explained that the two victims were shot, identifying the village head as Mr. Emmanuel Idan.

“They (the attackers) arrived and started shooting sporadically after surrounding the community. People who were outside ran for safety. Unfortunately, our village head was among those outside and was shot while trying to flee.

“The other person was chased into his room and shot dead before the attackers took away his wife. The bandits went house to house picking their victims,” he said.

The community leader mentioned that they were trying to compile the number of people kidnapped or missing, adding that his brother’s wives and children were also missing.

The state government and the Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Mansir Hassan, had not issued statements on the incident at the time of this report.

ASP Hassan could not be reached on the phone and was yet to reply to a text message sent to him.