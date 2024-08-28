✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Crime
Bandits kill vigilante, abduct 4 farmers in Kaduna

Bandits have shot dead a vigilante, Saleh Aliyu, and abducted four farmers in Nasarawar Azzara community near Katari in Kachia LGA…

  • …Soldiers nab informant

 

Bandits have shot dead a vigilante, Saleh Aliyu, and abducted four farmers in Nasarawar Azzara community near Katari in Kachia LGA of Kaduna State.

A community leader, who craved anonymity, said the incident happened around 5pm on Saturday when the bandits attacked the farmers on their way from the farm.

He said that before the attack on the farmers, the bandits shot dead a vigilante who was also working on his farm.

He also disclosed that soldiers arrested a suspected bandits’ informant at the SCC Village market last Thursday.

He said that the troops, upon receiving intelligence information, trailed the suspect to the market where he went to buy foodstuffs and other items for the bandits.

The spokesman of the police in the state, ASP Hassan Mansur, could not be reached for comment on the incidents.

 

