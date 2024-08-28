Bandits kill vigilante, abduct 4 farmers in Kaduna

…Soldiers nab informant Bandits have shot dead a vigilante, Saleh Aliyu, and abducted four farmers in Nasarawar Azzara community near Katari in Kachia LGA…

Bandits have shot dead a vigilante, Saleh Aliyu, and abducted four farmers in Nasarawar Azzara community near Katari in Kachia LGA of Kaduna State.

A community leader, who craved anonymity, said the incident happened around 5pm on Saturday when the bandits attacked the farmers on their way from the farm.

He said that before the attack on the farmers, the bandits shot dead a vigilante who was also working on his farm.

He also disclosed that soldiers arrested a suspected bandits’ informant at the SCC Village market last Thursday.

He said that the troops, upon receiving intelligence information, trailed the suspect to the market where he went to buy foodstuffs and other items for the bandits.

The spokesman of the police in the state, ASP Hassan Mansur, could not be reached for comment on the incidents.