Bandits kill traditional leader, four sons in Kaduna

The only survivor of the attack among the Ardo’s children, Abdurrahman Shuaibu, said the bandits shot two other people on their way out of the…

Suspected bandits have killed a traditional title holder, the Ardo of Birni and Kewaye of Zazzau Emirate, Alhaji Shuaibu Mohammed, and his four children.

The incident occurred on Saturday night at about 10pm in Dorayi village of Zaria Local Government Area, Kaduna State.

The bandits numbering five also rustled 100 cows belonging to the deceased.

The wife of the deceased, Malama Halima Shuaibu, told newsmen after the funeral of the victims that the bandits shot her husband in the head.

“Ardo was brought out of his bedroom and shot twice in his head, and he died instantly.

“The bandits went from room to room in the compound and killed my four children who are married with children.

“The victims are Adamu Shuaibu, Musa Shuaibu, Abubakar Shuaibu and Ibrahim Haruna.

“After attacking the compound, they also went away with over 100 of our cows,” she said.

The only survivor of the attack among the Ardo’s children, Abdurrahman Shuaibu, said the bandits shot two other people on their way out of the village.

When contacted, the spokesman of the state Police Command, DSP Mohammed Jalige, said he was yet to be briefed on the incident. (NAN)

Nigerians can now earn US Dollars by acquiring premium domain names, most clients earn about $7,000 to $10,000, all paid in US Dollars. Click here to learn how to start.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...