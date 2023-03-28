Bandits kill newborn, release abducted mother

Bandits in Kaduna went berserk on Sunday, killing a baby born by an abducted pregnant house wife, Mrs Shamsiya Mustapha. Daily Trust had reported that…

Bandits in Kaduna went berserk on Sunday, killing a baby born by an abducted pregnant house wife, Mrs Shamsiya Mustapha.

Daily Trust had reported that the woman, her husband, Mustapha and her 16-year-old daughter, Mahapuza Mustapha, were abducted by bandits at their residence in Janjala community in Kagarko local area of the state on February, 5, 2023.

The bandits, however, freed the woman’s husband, Mustapha after they collected N2 million ransom including a brand new motorcycle and food stuff, but they held his pregnant wife and daughter and demanded another N2 million before the woman and her daughter could be set free.

Confirming the incident to our reporter through telephone on Tuesday, a relation of the victim, Yakubu Dati, said the woman was delivered of the baby at the bandits’ den on Sunday.

He said the bandits, after releasing the woman, held down her daughter in their captivity and demanded for N1. 5 million before the girl will be set free.

“You know as at the time the woman was kidnapped alongside her husband and daughter, she was over seven months, until on Sunday, the bandits leader called the family that they should come and pick the woman as she has delivered a child,” he said.

He said when the family tried to enquire from the bandits leader about the way about the newly born baby, the bandits leader told the family that they have killed the baby.

“So, all what the family had to do was to go and pick up the woman at a location back home and she is on treatment at a private hospital in Kagarko town, except the other major concern is how to raise N1.5 million in order to see that her daughter is released is what is left, “he added.

The madaki of Janjala, Samaila Babangida, who also confirmed the incident through telephone to our reporter, said he shocked and saddened he was received information about killing of the new born.

“In fact, we are under siege here in Janjala due to activities of bandits who sometimes invade our peoples houses in broad day light and whisk them away at gun point,” he said.

As at the time of filling this report, the Kaduna state police command had not reacted to the incident.