Bandits kill Miyetti Allah chair, kidnap wives, daughter

The Acting Chairman of the Katsina State Chapter of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, Alhaji Surajo Amadu Rufa’i, has been killed by suspected bandits.

was killed on Saturday in his residence located at the Mairana village in Kusada Local Government Area of the state.

Daily Trust gathered that two others were also killed and several others wounded during the attack which took place at about 11:30pm.

According to sources from the village, the attackers have also kidnapped the deceased’s two wives, along with his daughter, an undergraduate. The first was however released.

The remains of the deceased persons were said to be buried on Sunday morning according to Islamic rites.

The police spokesman in the state, ASP Abubakar Sadiq Aliyu, also confirmed the incident in a statement, stating that the suspected armed bandits invaded the residence of Rufai, shooting him and kidnapping his wife and daughter.

Aliyu said upon receipt of the report, police operatives led by DPO Kusada responded to the scene, and the victim was rushed to the hospital, where he was confirmed dead by a doctor.

“A gun duel ensued when the operatives tracked the assailants to Kofa village, forcing the bandits to flee due to the operatives’ superior firepower.

“Unfortunately, two persons were fatally shot by the bandits during their escape. Efforts are being intensified to ensure the arrest of the fleeing suspects. Further development will be communicated as the investigation proceeds”, the statement noted.