Bandits kill man whose family failed to pay ransom in 48 hours

A man has reportedly been shot dead by bandits in Borgu LGA of Niger State over the failure of his family to pay a N2…

A man has reportedly been shot dead by bandits in Borgu LGA of Niger State over the failure of his family to pay a N2 million ransom within 48 hours.

It was gathered that the victim was shot dead even after his family delivered the money after time wasting.

Sources said the victim was kidnapped alongside three other travellers between Wawa town and Luma at the Babanna axis on the Benin Republic border and that the bandits reportedly gave a timeline during which ransom must be paid.

A resident, Abdulmalik Sayadi, told our correspondent that, “One of the persons kidnapped who I know was released after his family paid N1.5m on Sunday, likewise the two other persons. But for the other man that was killed, the bandits demanded N2m and they gave a timeline for payment, but the family couldn’t deliver. So, they shot him dead.”

Sources told City & Crime that bandits had been on the rampage around the Kainji National Park in Borgu LGA in the last two weeks, attacking villages and abducting travellers on the Wawa-Luma road.

When contacted, the Chairman of Borgu LGA, Alhaji Suleiman Yarima, said, “There are bandits everywhere; not only in Borgu, but they haven’t taken over the national park, only a section where they occupy. Our security agencies are doing what they can humanly handle. But we need serious intervention from the state and federal governments.”