Bandits kill man, hold wife, 4 kids in Kaduna

Bandits have shot a kidnap victim, Alhaji Tasiu, in their den and held down his wife and four children in Kagarko Forest in Kaduna State.

City & Crime had reported that the bandits, two weeks, ago invaded Akoti village and abducted Tasiu, his wife, four children and three other residents.

Confirming the killing of the victim through telephone on Wednesday, a resident, Shehu Rabiu, said, “On Tuesday around 5pm information came through one of the family members of Tasiu that they received a call from the bandits that they had killed him because they suspected him as one of those giving information to troops about their informants.”

Our reporter further learnt that the late Tasiu was a teacher in one of the LEA primary schools in Bwari Area Council of the FCT and son of the late District Head of Akoti, Alhaji Bilal.

There was no response from the spokesman of the Kaduna State Police Command over the incident.

