Bandits kill Kaduna village head, abduct 14

Bandits have reportedly shot dead the village head of the Gefe community in Kajuru LGA of Kaduna State, Chief Emmanuel Idani and two other locals.

City & Crime learnt that 14 other villagers were abducted during the incident.

A community leader from the area, who preferred anonymity for security reasons, confirmed the incident to our reporter through telephone on Sunday.

He said the bandits wielding AK-47 rifles in their large number, invaded the community last Thursday around 11:23pm.

He said they went to the village head’s house first and shot him dead, adding that two of the villagers who attempted to escape following the sporadic shooting fell to their bullets.

According to him, the bandits also whisked away 14 villagers including three women.

A resident, identified as Silas Musa, who also confirmed the incident, said the bandits had two weeks ago, stormed neigbouring Gefe village and abducted some residents.

He said, “As I am talking to you right now, the victims were still in captivity and their abductors are demanding N30 million ransom and three motorcycles from their families.’’

Silas also disclosed that bandits attacked another neigbouring Maro community in the area and a middle-aged man was shot in the legs.

He said, ‘’Unfortunately, the man did not survive as he died while being taken to the hospital.”

The spokesman of the Kaduna state police command, ASP Hassan Mansur, is yet to respond to an inquiry on the incident at the time of filing the report.