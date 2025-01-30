Bandits kill herder, abduct 2 others near Bwari

Bandits in the early hours of Tuesday reportedly shot dead one herder and abducted two others at the Dogon-Kurmi vast land, situated in Tafa Local Government Area (LGA) of Niger State.

Abuja Metro reports that Dogon-Kurmi is located along the Garam road that leads to Bwari town in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). It also shares a boundary with Kagarko LGA in Kaduna State.

A resident, who spoke to our reporter on Wednesday, gave the name of the murdered herder as Usman Shehu, and the other two abducted as Adamu Isa, and Umaru Muhammad.

He said the victims were camping in the bush along with their cattle, when the kidnappers attacked them.

The resident said, “The herders flashed torch light toward the kidnappers on noticing their movement around them, which prompted the gunmen to respond with the gunshot that resulted in the death of one of the herders, and went ahead to abduct the two others.”

Wasiu Abiodun, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, confirmed the incident, saying, ‘’On January 28, 2025 at about 2.30am, a report received indicated that some suspected armed men attacked a camp around Dogon-Kurmi village via Tafa and shot one Hoojji Usman dead, while they abducted one Adamu Usman of about 56years old.