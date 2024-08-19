Bandits kill Gov Radda’s aide, wife, one other, abduct 29

Bandits have killed Salisu Ango, the liaison officer to Governor Umar Dikko Radda in Kankia Local Government Area of Katsina State and his first wife, while…

Bandits have killed Salisu Ango, the liaison officer to Governor Umar Dikko Radda in Kankia Local Government Area of Katsina State and his first wife, while his second wife was abducted.

The gunmen in their numbers have also reportedly killed one person, injured another and abducted 28 others in Shirgi Community of Batsari Local Government Area, Katsina State.

They were also reported to have rustled an unspecified number of domestic animals from the village during the attack.

A resident of the community, who spoke on condition of anonymity, identified the person killed as Amadu Suru, who was shot while trying to tether his animals at their stall.

He told our reporter that the attackers invaded the village Sunday night and raided selected houses.

He said women and children were the main kidnap victims.

“Many people were initially taken by the bandits but eventually some of them escaped along the way as they were walking through thick farms. But by our count, 28 are still with them,” he said.

In a seperate attack earlier, bandits killed Salisu Ango, the liaison officer to Governor Umar Dikko Radda in Kankia Local Government Area of the State, during an attack on Gyaza village on Friday night.

The assailants also killed Ango’s first wife and abducted his second wife.

Reports have it that the bandits raided the Gyaza community around 10:00 p.m., raiding Ango’s residence, where they shot him and his wife dead.

Some residents said they heard the bandits say that Ango had “paid the price” for marrying the ex-wife of one of their members, despite repeated warnings.

In another attack at Tashar Gamji, also in Kankia LGA, the bandits rustled an unspecified number of animals on Saturday night.

It was reported that the terrorists moved from house to house, seizing domestic animals, food items, and other valuables.

Similarly, earlier last week, bandits attacked Marabar Kankara village and reportedly killed three persons and injured five others.

The police authorities in Katsina have confirmed the two separate attacks on the communities in Kankia, while the police spokesman, ASP Abubakar Sadiq Aliyu, said he would confirm the Suanday attack from the Divisional Police Officer of Batsari.