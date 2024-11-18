Bandits kill farmer, abduct 6 others in Taraba

A farmer has been reportedly killed and six others abducted by suspected bandits in Garbatau, Bali Local Government Area of Taraba State.

It was learnt that the slain farmer, Alhaji Mai Wanda Maibultu, was killed on his farmer over the weekend.

He was said to be a large scale farmer in the village located a few kilometers from Garba Chede town.

The six farmers, Daily Trust gathered, were kidnapped along Garbatau village, a farming community located in between two mountains.

A resident of Maihula town, Adamu Dauda, told Daily Trust that the kidnappers had reached out to the families of the abducted farmers and demanded N100 million as ransom.

Adamu further stated that this time last year, hundreds of kidnappers invaded the area and kidnapped dozens of farmers, preventing them from harvesting their crops.

He said the farmers were harvesting their crops but the kidnappers had halted the process as they did last year.

The spokesperson of the Taraba State Police Command, SP Usman Abdullahi, did not answer a call to his line or reply to a text and Whatsup messages sent to him by our reporter on the matter.