Bandits kill farm manager, abduct 3 in Niger

Bandits in the early hours of Sunday raided two farmhouses located on the outskirts of Sabon-Wuse community in Tafa LGA of Niger State.

City & Crime learnt that a manager was killed in one of the farms, while three staff working with the second farm were abducted.

Commander of the security vigilante in the council, Hussaini Abubakar, while confirming the incident to City & Crime, said the bandits had first abducted the three people and on their way to leave the area, when they were confronted.

He said, “The manager was among the people that attempted to confront the gunmen, but in the process, they shot him to death.”

He said cows were not rustled from any of the two facilities during the operation.

The vigilante leader who put the time of the attack at 2am, said the gunmen were able to flee the area before the arrival of the police and the vigilantes, who according to him, responded about 10 minutes later.

Contacted, the Niger State Police Command spokesperson, SP Wasiu Abiodun, confirmed the incident but said those abducted were two and that the police were making efforts to rescue them.

He said, “On 11/8/2024 at about 0100hrs, information was received that suspected armed men attacked a residence at Angwan-Aso, via Sabon-Wuse.

‘’The police patrol team attached to the Sabon-Wuse Police Division led by the DPO moved to the scene, but the hoodlums had escaped with the victims.

“It was also observed that during the attack, the hoodlums had an encounter with a security guard attached to a poultry farm in the neighborhood, but the guard sustained gunshot injuries, while two victims were abducted.

‘’Unfortunately, the injured victim was taken to the Umaru Musa Yar’adua Hospital in the town, where he was confirmed dead. Efforts are ongoing to rescue the abducted victims unhurt.’’