Bandits Kill brothers, rustle over 1,000 cows in Kaduna

Bandits have shot dead two brothers, Halilu Shittu and Muhammadu Shittu, in Azara village and rustled over 1,000 cows in neighbouring Bishini village in Kachia LGA of Kaduna State.

City & Crime learnt that a yet-to-be identified man was also shot dead during the attack.

A resident of Azara, simply identified as Yahuza, who notified our reporter of the incident through telephone on Sunday, said it happened on Saturday around 4pm.

He said the bandits, after shooting the brothers dead on their farm in Azara while they were producing charcoal, proceeded to Bishini and rustled over 1,000 cows after killing a villager.

The Sarkin Hausa of Azara, Ibrahim Isah, did not pick calls put across to him, but a source close to the chief who preferred anonymity confirmed the incident.

The source said, “It was just this morning (Sunday) that the corpses of the two brothers were retrieved from the farm and as I am talking to you their remains are being prepared for burial.”

He further said that rustled cows had been retrieved by the Yan-Sakai hunters and were in a forest waiting for security operatives to hand them over.

The Village Head of Bishini, Zamani Dogon Yaro, who also confirmed the incident, said, “Over 1,500 cows were rustled by the bandits, but as God will have it, the cows have been retrieved, except that we lost one person during the attack.”

He said the cows belonged to one Alhaji Hashimu.

The spokesman of the Kaduna State Police Command, DSP Muhammed Jalige, was yet to confirm the incident as calls put across to him were not answered.