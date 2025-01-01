Bandits kill girl, two others in Kaduna community 

Local sources reported that the bandits in motorcycles stormed the area on Monday around 12 PM. The area is located on the Kaduna-Niger border.

It was gathered that the bandits also rustled cows and looted local shops.

A community leader, who wished to remain anonymous, said the body of the seven-year-old girl was found in a nearby bush after the bandits left the community.

The source said the bandits came through a village called Unguwar Mission to attack the community.

“The incident happened on Monday afternoon when the bandits came into Kuki village under Randagi Ward. They rustled cows, stole motorcycles, and looted shops. In the process, two people were killed, and we found the body of a seven-year-old girl in a nearby bush,” he said.

He added that the rustled cows were recovered by vigilantes from both Niger and Randagi village who surrounded the bandits inside Uragi forest.

Birnin Gwari-Niger Inter Boundaries Communities Union for Peace and Development (BG-NI CUPD) Chairman, Ishaq Usman Kasai, confirmed the incident but declined further comment.

The state government and the police command have not issued statements on the incident.

Also, calls made by our correspondent to the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, ASP Mansir Hassan, were not unanswered and he was yet to reply to a text message sent to him.