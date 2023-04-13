Bandits kill 9 villagers in Kaduna, loot shops

Bandits have attacked Sabon Layi village near Kakangi town in Birnin Gwari Area of Kaduna State and killed nine villagers. Residents who spoke to Daily…

Bandits have attacked Sabon Layi village near Kakangi town in Birnin Gwari Area of Kaduna State and killed nine villagers.

Residents who spoke to Daily Trust on Wednesday said the incident occurred around 8 am.

A resident who simply identified himself as Ahmed said the bandits looted shops and rustled cattle during the attack.

“Five bodies were recovered from the village, and four other bodies were found in the nearby bush. The bandits also carted away foodstuffs and animals from the village,” he said.

Another resident, Muhammadu Birnin Gwari, said his biological brother escaped by the whiskers from the village.

The state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, confirmed the attack in a statement.

He revealed that air strikes from the air component of Operation Whirl Punch killed several bandits after a distress call was received at around 9:44am.

“It was confirmed that the bandits were shooting, rustling cattle, looting property and committing other heinous crimes, a situation which had residents scampering for safety, “he said.