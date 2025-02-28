Bandits kill 9 farmers, kidnap six in fresh Niger attack

Nine farmers lost their lives in an attack by armed bandits on Karaga village, Bassa Ward, in Shiroro Local Government Area (LGA) of Niger State.

Residents told Daily Trust that the assailants stormed the village late Wednesday night, targeting victims in their homes.

Sources said six individuals were also abducted and numerous cattle were stolen in the Farin-Doki community, also within Shiroro LGA.

A resident, speaking anonymously, revealed that the victims in Karaga were brutally killed.

“So far, nine bodies have been recovered, but we cannot confirm if there are more casualties. Vigilantes are still searching the bushes for additional remains,” he said.

“After attacking Karaga, the bandits moved on to Farin-Doki, where they kidnapped six people and rustled a significant number of cattle belonging to the locals,” he added.

Another source disclosed that bandits also raided Juwu-Farin-Doki in Erena Ward, though no casualties were recorded.

“The situation in Shiroro LGA remains alarming. Communities are living in constant fear due to these recurring attacks.

“The killings in Karaga and the raid in Juwu-Farin-Doki highlight the urgent need for enhanced security measures in these areas,” the source said.

Efforts to obtain comments from the Commissioner for Homeland Security, Brigadier General Bello Abdullahi Mohammed (Rtd), were unsuccessful.

His phone lines were unreachable, and he did not respond to messages sent to him.

Police spokesperson in Niger State, Wasiu Abiodun, promised to get back after getting details. He did not do so at the time of filing this report.