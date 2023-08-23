Bandits kill 5 in Benue

Bandits have reportedly killed five people in Chito, a rural suburb of Ukum Local Government Area of Benue State. Villagers said the incident occurred on…

Bandits have reportedly killed five people in Chito, a rural suburb of Ukum Local Government Area of Benue State.

Villagers said the incident occurred on Monday in two different locations of Chito where the bandits opened fire on the inhabitants, killing four in one place and the remaining one in another side of the community instantly.

Our correspondent reports that the killing of the five people occurred barely 24 hours after a Livestock Guards commander was gunned down in the Tine Nune community of the same Ukum LGA.

A witness from Ukum who prefers anonymity, told our correspondent on telephone that, “They burnt the market. It was a different attack from that of the commander of the Livestock Guard who was killed in Tine Nune.

“Four persons were killed in Chito and one other killed in the suburb of Chito on Monday in two different attacks, which brought the number of casualties to five. Sadly, these things are becoming a trend and there are no local government chairmen on seat to give direction.

“Because as you know, the Directors General of Local Government Council Administration (DGLCA) now spearheading the councils are sometimes not from that very LGA.”

Also, some residents of Ukum LGA have expressed worry that the bandits terrorising the area are having a field day in confrontation with themselves over who controls revenue generated from local markets.

The residents alleged that most of the killings of innocent people in the area resulted from gang’s fight usually from disagreement between the bandits who, when in need of money, moved from one village to another extorting people in the name of collecting tax.

It was gathered that those who fail to pay such illegal tax stood the risk of their personal belongings being taken away or their animals confiscated by the bandits who also imposed taxes on all vehicles loading farm produce from the villages.

Residents added that they have continued to live in fear, especially as the traditional heads of the area appeared helpless to do anything about the situation in order to preserve their own lives.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Catherine Anene, simply said, “I don’t have this report, please.”

