Bandits kill 4 policemen in Zamfara

Armed bandits on Monday killed four policemen in an ambush near a checkpoint along Gusau – Bungudu Road in Zamfara State, Daily Trust gathered.

The security operatives were drawn from Bungudu Local Government Division of the Nigerian Police Force and mounted a checkpoint when they were ambushed.

The armed criminals had also raided Tagero village and rustled several herds of cattle. These days, armed bandits have stepped up attacks and abductions in the state.

Several farmers across the state have been killed or abducted when they attempted going to work on their farmlands since the start of the rainy season.

The spokesman for the state Police Command, ASP Yazid Abubakar confirmed the attack to Daily Trust and said security has been beefed up around the area.

