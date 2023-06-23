Bandits kill 3 farmers

Bndits in a fresh attack killed three farmers at the Sabon Layi community in Birnin-Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State. The incident occurred on…

Bndits in a fresh attack killed three farmers at the Sabon Layi community in Birnin-Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The incident occurred on Thursday afternoon, according to sources in the area. Chairman of the Birnin Gwari Emirate Progressive Union (BEPU), Usman Kasai, confirmed the attack yesterday.

He stated that the victims were working on their farm when the bandits launched the attack.

Kasai identified the victims as Anas Sabonlayi, Abubakar Dankibiya and Harisu Un-Guwar Lemu. They were residents of Sabon Layi, under the Kakangi ward.

Recall a few weeks ago, the same Sabon Layi community witnessed a similar attack, resulting in the deaths of nine villagers and forcing many to abandon their farmlands.

As at the time of report, neither the state government nor the police authorities have issued any official statements regarding the incident.

When reached for comment, DSP Mohammed Jalige, the State Command Public Relations Officer, mentioned that he was currently at the Juma’at Mosque.

He assured that he would return the call promptly, but at the time of filing this report, no response has been received.

