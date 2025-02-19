Bandits kill 2, kidnap 10 farmers in Niger

At least two persons have been shot dead, while no fewer than 10 others have been reportedly kidnapped by bandits in Wushishi and Rafi LGAs of Niger State.
A security operative, who preferred to remain anonymous, told Daily Trust that the two individuals killed were a vigilante and a logger.
“Currently, bandits are in Akare Forest. One of the vigilantes has been kidnapped. When they took him, he had two guns on him. We don’t know what they will do to him for now. We have been battling them since yesterday (Tuesday). One of the vigilantes and a logger have been killed,” he said.
As of 5pm on Wednesday, locals reported that the bandits, in large numbers, were still in the Akare forest, with dozens of cattle rustled from surrounding areas.
The deceased logger was reportedly shot after being captured and forced to guide the bandits out of the area.
Sources told our correspondent that the attackers had been in the Akare axis, but security operatives, including vigilantes, were on their trail.
One source said the bandits were seen riding motorcycles with each motorcycle carrying three people at their usual crossing point in Kundu, Rafi LGA, heading towards Mashegu LGA with stolen cattle.
Another source from Rafi LGA told our correspondent that bandits also attacked several communities in the Gunna District of Rafi LGA on Wednesday morning, burning yam barns.
The Niger State Commissioner for Homeland Security, Brigadier General Bello Abdullahi Mohammed (Rtd), confirmed the attack.
He stated that security operatives had already been deployed to the area and were on the trail of the attackers.
