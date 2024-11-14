Bandits kill 2 hunters, abduct 3 herders, driver in Kaduna

Bandits have shot dead two local hunters at the Kurutu village in Kachia LGA of Kaduna State.

A community leader from the area, who confirmed the incident to our reporter through telephone on Wednesday, said it happened on Monday, around 5:11 am.

He said the hunters were returning from their hunting when the bandits suddenly ambushed them at a forest, which he said borders Kurutu and Azzara village.

He said the bandits opened fire on them on the spot, saying their remains have been evacuated and buried in the area.

The community leader, also disclosed that three herders alongside a pickup van driver were abducted at the neighbouring Kurmin-Kare late Tuesday, night at a Fulani settlement in the area.

He said the incident occurred when the pickup van driver hired to convey some cows to the Fulani settlement to SCC village market in the area.

“You know every Wednesday, is always SCC village market, which witness influx on traders and buyers, especially farm produce and cattle, as the herders engaged the driver to their settlement to carry some cows when bandits abducted the herders alongside the driver,” he said.

“In fact, just this morning, I met one of the relations of the Fulani ‘s at the SCC market where he told me about the kidnap incident, even as he said the bandits were yet to communicate the family,” he said.

The spokesman for the Kaduna State Police Command, ASP Hassan Mansur could not be reached for comments as at the time of filing the report.