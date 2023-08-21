Bandits kill 2 abductees in Niger

Two abducted persons out of the 21 people in the captivity of bandits from Gulbin-Boka, Mashegu LGAs of Niger State, Suleiman Garba and Aminu…

Two abducted persons out of the 21 people in the captivity of bandits from Gulbin-Boka, Mashegu LGAs of Niger State, Suleiman Garba and Aminu Abas have been reportedly shot dead by bandits.

Residents told City and Crime that Garba and Abas, Islamiyya teachers were among the 24 farmers abducted from Gulbin-Boka two weeks ago but 3 people were later released after the payment of ransom.

A resident in the area, Mallam Aliyu Usman said the victims were shot dead 4 days ago for reasons unknown to the community.

“We were celebrating the release of 4 people from bandits when the news came a day after that the young men were shot dead. The news came to us as a surprise because we were already working round the clock to see how we shall raise money to secure the release of the remaining people.

He said those still in captivity were 5 men and 14 women, calling on the government to intervene in securing the release of abductees.

