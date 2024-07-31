Bandits kill 2, abduct 20 in Sokoto community

Bandits have reportedly killed two persons and abducted 20 others in an attack on Sabon Birni Local Government Area of Sokoto State. It was learnt…

Bandits have reportedly killed two persons and abducted 20 others in an attack on Sabon Birni Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

It was learnt that the attack took place in the early hours of Tuesday at Tsamaye community, few metres from where the district head of Gatawa, his son and brother were kidnapped.

Confirming the attack, the member representing Sabon Birni South constituency at the state House of Assembly, Aminu Boza said 18 of the abductees were women.

“They attacked the community in the night, killed two persons and injured one who is currently receiving treatment. They kidnapped 20 persons, including 18 women,” he said.

Boza however faulted the current strategy employed by the federal government in dealing with bandits in the northwestern region.

“The federal government prefers negotiation and this is not working. The only thing they (terrorists) fear is war.

“If you negotiate with them, they will not surrender their guns. They will leave their boys behind to continue terrorizing innocent people. So the government should review its strategy and launch a full-pledged war on them,” he said.

Daily Trust learnt that Governor Ahmed Aliyu has summoned an emergency security meeting over the renewed attacks in the area and other parts of the state.