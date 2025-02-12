Bandits kill 12 traders, abduct 4 others in Katsina

Twelve tomato traders from Danmagaji Market in Zaria, Kaduna State, have been killed, while four others were abducted following an attack by bandits in Katsina State.

The traders had travelled to Katsina and Zamfara states to purchase tomatoes but were ambushed on their way back to Tafoki village in Faskari Local Government Area of Katsina State.

It was gathered that the truck conveying the traders was moving at high speed when bandits shot at its tyres, causing it to veer off the road and somersault into a ditch.

“It happened about four to five days ago. Initially, five bodies were recovered that night, and by the following morning, seven more were found buried under their goods,” a resident of Tafoki told our reporter.

The bandits also kidnapped five traders, but one managed to escape along the way.

In a separate attack, bandits opened fire on traders travelling along Dandume Road, resulting in the death of a prominent businessman from the area on Monday.

Residents have expressed concerns over the increasing attacks in the Funtua zone of Katsina State, linking the resurgence of violence to the recent peace deal in neighbouring Kaduna State.