Bandits kill 10 farmers, kidnap Indians, others in Niger

At least 10 farmers including women from Wayam and Belu-Belu villages in Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State have been reportedly killed by bandits.

Residents said six of the victims were beheaded and attackers went away with their heads.

They said many people also sustained bullet wounds and were being treated at a clinic in Kagara, the Headquarters of Rafi LGA.

Daily Trust also gathered that many people were also kidnapped during the attack that happened around 5am on Tuesday when the victims were observing their early morning prayers.

Bala Tukur, a resident in the area told Our correspondent that the residents of Wayam, Belu-Belu, Madaka and adjoining communities had all fled to Kagara town, the Headquarters of Rafi LGA, since Tuesday morning.

“At Wayam village near Madaka under Kagara town, they mercilessly killed 10 people and injured many. The way they killed us now is very traumatic, I swear. Everybody has fled.

“Many people have not been able to harvest 50 percent of their crops including maize that were ready for harvest and getting those crops harvested now would be hard.

“Recently, residents of Kukoki were asked to pay N1.5 million to be allowed to harvest their crops. They paid but bandits came back to attack them four days ago,” he said.

Locals said bandits had resumed aggressive attacks in the last one week as farmers from Wushishi, Rafi, Shiroro, Mariga and Kontagora LGAs of the state began to harvest their farm produce.

On Friday, Daily Trust gathered that bandits invaded the ancient town of Zungeru, Wushishi LGA, moving from house to house including a hotel, and kidnapping the occupants.

One of the residents said the invasion of Zungeru happened around 12am on Saturday during which a staff member of Sino-Hydro, Saidu Yakubu aka Abacha, and his wife, were kidnapped.

He said, “Around 12am on Saturday, bandits invaded Zungeru town. They started operating at a house in Unguwan-Madaki near Gidan-Kwai, the owner of the house was a former staff member of Sino-Hydro Company. So, they entered the house and tried to force the owner’s apartment open but they couldn’t because of the nature of the doors.

“So, they moved to his mother’s apartment in the same house and they were able to forced the door to her apartment open. So, they took the mum and the younger brother to the owner’s of the house.

“In the process, the mother started pleading with them that the boy they had taken along with her was sick they were just waiting for the day to break to take him to hospital. Luckily, on their way, they released them.

“After releasing them, they passed through graveyard and moved to another house belonging to one Saidu Yakubu popularly known as Abacha, a staff member of Sino-Hydro and kidnapped him and his wife. Then, they moved to Diamond Guest House on Wushishi-Zungeru road but they didn’t take anybody.

“Since Tuesday last week, bandits have gone berserk along Zungeru-Tegina-Kontagora road. Our security Operatives have been battling with them. They killed 8 of our vigilantes. But I learnt that security operatives were able to block them somewhere around Pandogari and since that is the only route through which they can escape, they are currently hiding in that rocky area with the cattle they rusttled.”

He said a day before Zungeru was invaded, a commercial driver was shot dead around Kundu village on Zungeru-Tegina road while one of the passengers sustained injuries and several others were kidnapped.

Similarly, Daily Trust gathered that 2 indian nationals were kidnapped on a rice farm in Swashi, Borgu LGA on November 2, 2024.

A resident who preferred anonymity said one of the vigilantes guarding the farm was killed during the attack.

The Commissioner for Homeland Security, Brigadier General Bello Abdullahi Mohammed said the state government was aware of the attacks.

He said “The Niger State Government is very much aware. All the security stakeholders have been mobilised to address the issue and prevent future reoccurrence”.