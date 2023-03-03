Bandits kill 1, abduct 23 others in Kaduna community

Bandits have killed one person and abducted 23 other residents in Dogon-Daji community along the Abuja-Kaduna near Kagarko town in Kaduna State. A resident,…

Bandits have killed one person and abducted 23 other residents in Dogon-Daji community along the Abuja-Kaduna near Kagarko town in Kaduna State.

A resident, Shuaibu Danmalam, said the bandits in their large numbers on Wednesday around 12pm moved from house to house amid sporadic shooting and abducted men and women, and that one person who attempted to escape was shot dead.

The Madaki of Janjala, Malam Samaila Babangida, confirmed the latest abduction to our reporter through telephone on Thursday.

He said, “The bandits first attacked Kubau village near Jere town and abducted some people before they proceeded to Dogon-Daji and abducted some villagers after killing one person.”

He noted that eight villagers that comprised three children, two women and three men that were abducted on February 7, 2023, at Gidan-Makeri, a neighbouring village, had regained their freedom after some money and two motorcycles were presented to the bandits on Sunday.

There was no response from the spokesman of the Kaduna State Police Command on the developments at the time of filing this report.