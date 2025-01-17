Bandits kill 1, abduct 10 villagers, demand N30m, 6 bikes in Kaduna

Bandits have killed one person and abducted 10 others in Badoko village of Kachia LGA, Kaduna State, and are demanding N10 million and six motorcycles before they will set the victims free.

A community leader from the area who confirmed the incident to our correspondent over the phone on Thursday, said it happened around 11:23pm on Tuesday.

He said the bandits, wielding AK-47 rifles, and in large number, invaded the village amid sporadic shooting, killed one person and whisked away 10 others including a herder.

SPONSOR AD

“The bandits formed themselves into groups. Some invaded a Fulani settlement and whisked away a herder alongside nine others,” he said.

He said one of the relations of the abducted victims later established contact with the bandits who, he said, were demanding N30 million ransom including six bikes.

“In fact, it was yesterday (Wednesday) around 5pm when one of the victims’ relations called to inform me that the bandits later called and demanded N30 million and six bikes,” he said.

He said one of residents which he gave his name as Dayyabu was shot in the abdomen and later died at the hospital in Jere where he was rushed to for medical treatment.

“Although, l learnt that some vigilantes and hunters have joined some soldiers to go into the forest to trace the bandits’ hideout in order to rescue the victims,” he added.

The spokesman of the Kaduna State Police Command, ASP Hassan Mansur, was yet to confirm the incident as at the time of filing the report.