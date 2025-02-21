Bandits kidnap Council Secretary, wife in Niger

Bandits on Thursday kidnapped the Council Secretary of Munya Local Government Area (LGA) in Niger State, Usman Daina.
Daina was reportedly abducted from his residence in Sarkin-Pawa, the headquarters of Munya LGA.
According to sources, a large number of bandits stormed the town around 10pm, firing shots indiscriminately before heading to the Council Secretary’s residence.
They reportedly killed his dog before taking him away.
He was kidnapped along with his wife, two children, and a female neighbor.
Daily Trust learnt that one person was killed while attempting to flee.
“It is a sad news. Bandits in large numbers invaded Sarkin-Pawa, kidnapped the council secretary, his wife, and two children. They came at about 9:30pm,” one of the sources said.
When contacted, the spokesperson for the Niger State Police Command, SP Wasiu Abiodun, confirmed the incident.
He, however, said the Council Secretary had been released, and efforts were underway to rescue the remaining victims.
“He was abducted yesterday around 10pm, and he was released early this morning around 3am. Efforts to rescue others in progress,” Abiodun said.
