Bandits kidnap cleric, wife, newborn, other child in Kaduna  

Suspected bandits have abducted a respected Islamic scholar, Malam Abubakar Mushawy Ibrahim, alongside his wife and two children in Kaduna State.

One of the abducted children was said to be a day-old when the kidnap occurred last Wednesday.

The bandits had forcefully entered the scholar’s residence in Fondisho, a community along the Kaduna-Zaria highway.

According to local sources, the abduction occurred a day after the scholar’s wife was delivered of the baby.

A close associate of the scholar, who wishes to remain anonymous, revealed that the cleric is also the headmaster of Hayatul Islamiyya Kawo, Kaduna.

“He, his wife who had just given birth to the newborn, and his other son, were all abducted. Presently, the whereabouts of the four remain unknown. Regrettably, the bandits are demanding a ransom of N20 million,” the source disclosed.

The source lamemted that the victims’ family is poor and could not not raise the ransom.

The acting Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Mansur Hassan, promised to contact this reporter after getting details from the Divisional Police Officer in the area but had yet to do so as of the time of filing this report.

