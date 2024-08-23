Bandits kidnap 10 in Zamfara, demand N50m ransom

Bandits have attacked Moriki community in Zamfara State on Wednesday night, kidnapping over 10 residents and demanding a ransom of N50 million. The police spokesman,…

Bandits have attacked Moriki community in Zamfara State on Wednesday night, kidnapping over 10 residents and demanding a ransom of N50 million.

The police spokesman, ASP Yazid Abubakar, confirmed the incident, stating that the Commissioner of Police has directed operatives to take immediate action to rescue the victims.

A Moriki resident told BBC Hausa Service on Thursday that the bandits had previously disturbed the community and also kidnapped locals before.

“The bandits claimed that their cattle were killed by the community’s commander. They attacked the community, going from house to house to abduct our people, and have set a deadline for us to pay the N50 million ransom,” he said.

The resident also noted that the bandits frequently attacked the community to kidnap people whenever they needed money. “Not long ago, they extorted N20 million from us to allow us access to their farms. The community is completely insecure,” he lamented.