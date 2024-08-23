✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
News
SPONSOR AD

Bandits kidnap 10 in Zamfara, demand N50m ransom

Bandits have attacked Moriki community in Zamfara State on Wednesday night, kidnapping over 10 residents and demanding a ransom of N50 million.  The police spokesman,…

Zamfara state map
    By Yusha’u A Ibrahim, Gusau

Bandits have attacked Moriki community in Zamfara State on Wednesday night, kidnapping over 10 residents and demanding a ransom of N50 million.

 The police spokesman, ASP Yazid Abubakar, confirmed the incident, stating that the Commissioner of Police has directed operatives to take immediate action to rescue the victims.

 A Moriki resident told BBC Hausa Service on Thursday that the bandits had previously disturbed the community and also kidnapped locals before. 

“The bandits claimed that their cattle were killed by the community’s commander. They attacked the community, going from house to house to abduct our people, and have set a deadline for us to pay the N50 million ransom,” he said.

 The resident also noted that the bandits frequently attacked the community to kidnap people whenever they needed money. “Not long ago, they extorted N20 million from us to allow us access to their farms. The community is completely insecure,” he lamented.

 

Join Daily Trust WhatsApp Community For Quick Access To News and Happenings Around You.

Do you need your monthly pay in US Dollars? Acquire premium domains for as low as $1500 and have it resold for as much as $17,000 (₦27 million).


Click here to see how Nigerians are making it.
More Stories