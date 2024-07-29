Bandits invade Customs base in Kebbi, abduct officer

Gunmen have killed one customs officer and abducted another in an attack on a patrol base of the Nigeria Customs Service in Koko/Besse area of…

Gunmen have killed one customs officer and abducted another in an attack on a patrol base of the Nigeria Customs Service in Koko/Besse area of Kebbi State.

According to Public Relations Officer, Kebbi Area Command, Mohammed Tajuddeen Salisu, the incident occurred on Thursday.

In a statement, he said, “With deep regret, we announce a distressing incident which occurred at our Koko Besse patrol base on Thursday, July 25, 2024, at approximately 2100 hours.

“A group of hoodlums attacked the patrol base, destroying properties and targeting our officers in a contest to the recent boost to anti-smuggling activities in the area.

The statement added that after abducting the customs officer, the armed men had also demanded huge ransom for his release.

“The armed men after causing mayhem to the base trailed and attacked two of our officers, one was shot and the other abducted. Unfortunately, Assistant Superintendent Customs I, Dabo Umar, lost his life while Superintendent of Customs, Babagana Abba Kabiru, was abducted and a hefty ransom was demanded for his release.”

It also added that the body of the slain officer was retrieved and transported to Kaduna for burial according to Islamic rites

“While a manhunt was launched for the killers and abductors of the officers, the Customs Area Controller, Iheanacho Ernest Ojike, has commiserated with the family of the deceased and prayed for the release of the abducted officer,” the statement said, further calling on members of the public to provide any information that might lead to the safe return of the abducted officer.

“We will continue to provide updates as the situation develops. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the affected officers and the deceased.”