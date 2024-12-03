Bandits free 4 abducted villagers after sending them on errand

Bandits have abducted four villagers in Akilbu community in Kachia LGA of Kaduna State.

City & Crime reports that Akilbu, which is located on the Abuja-Kaduna highway, is a few kilometres away from Dogon -Fili on the same axis.

A community leader from the area, who confirmed the incident to our reporter through telephone on Monday, said it happened on Friday, around 10:47 pm.

SPONSOR AD

He said the bandits, wielding sophisticated weapons, invaded the community and whisked away the victims at gunpoint.

According to him, the bandits asked the abducted victims to lead them to houses where cows are being reared within the community.

He said, “As God will save them, after the victims took them round the community and could not find any house rearing cows, the bandits freed them and asked them to return back to their houses.”

The spokesman for the Kaduna State Police Command, ASP Hassan Mansur, could not be reached for comments as at the time of filing the report.