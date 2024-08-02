✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
City News
Bandits free 3 children of Kaduna doctor

Three children of a medical doctor with the Katari General Hospital in Kachia LGA of Kaduna State who were abducted over two months ago have…

Kaduna
Map of Kaduna State
    By Abubakar Sadiq Isah

Three children of a medical doctor with the Katari General Hospital in Kachia LGA of Kaduna State who were abducted over two months ago have regained their freedom.

The bandits were said to have collected N3.5 million last month, after which they insisted that the family must buy two motorcycles before they would be released.

Confirming the release of the victims to our reporter through telephone on Thursday, a community leader, who preferred anonymity for security reasons, said the victims were freed on Tuesday.

“And aside the two motorcycles, the family had to purchase foodstuffs, cough syrups, cigarettes and wines worth N425,000 for the bandits,” he said.

The spokesman of the Kaduna State Police Command, ASP Hassan Mansur, was yet to confirm the release of the victims.

 

