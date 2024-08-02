Bandits free 3 children of Kaduna doctor

Three children of a medical doctor with the Katari General Hospital in Kachia LGA of Kaduna State who were abducted over two months ago have…

Three children of a medical doctor with the Katari General Hospital in Kachia LGA of Kaduna State who were abducted over two months ago have regained their freedom.

The bandits were said to have collected N3.5 million last month, after which they insisted that the family must buy two motorcycles before they would be released.

Confirming the release of the victims to our reporter through telephone on Thursday, a community leader, who preferred anonymity for security reasons, said the victims were freed on Tuesday.

“And aside the two motorcycles, the family had to purchase foodstuffs, cough syrups, cigarettes and wines worth N425,000 for the bandits,” he said.

The spokesman of the Kaduna State Police Command, ASP Hassan Mansur, was yet to confirm the release of the victims.