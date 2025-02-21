✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
News | Top Story

Bandit’s death: Turji fights back, slams N22m levy on Sokoto deputy gov’s village, others

turji
turji
    By Abubakar Auwal, Sokoto
Notorious bandit leader, Bello Turji, has imposed a levy of N22 million on four villages in Sokoto state over the killing of one of his men in a military operation in the area.
The levy, according to the locals, would also serve as compensation for the firearms that got missing during the operation.
The villages according to the member representing Sabon Birni West Constituency at the state House of Assembly, Hon. Aminu Boza include Garin Idi, the hometown of the incumbent deputy Governor of the state, Engineer Idris Gobir.
Boza also said Turji had shifted his base to the eastern part of Isa local government of the state.
“He is just like a business man who has multiple shops and is going round to supervise them. He is currently in the eastern part of Isa. That was where the villagers met him for negotiation and he reduced the money from N25 million to N22 million.
“I have always criticized the military for not sustaining their operation in the eastern part of Sokoto because anytime they withdraw, it is the villages that bear the brunt.
“Because the bandits always vent their anger on the villagers.
“The Ministers of Defence have visited Sokoto about four times and assured our people that banditry would soon be a thing of the past.
“But look at it, the bandits are still attacking our people. Few days ago, they killed six operatives of the Sokoto Community Guards. I am appealing to the military to intensify and sustain their operation in the eastern part of Sokoto. This is the only way to restore total peace in the area.
According to him,  Turji also demanded N250,000 ransom from each of the families of the 13 worshippers abducted about two weeks ago in Sabon Birni local government.
“They have so fare released five captives after their families paid the money,” he said
