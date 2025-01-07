Bandits camped 2km Away From Where I marked my last birthday – Gov Makinde

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has decried the influx of bandits, vowing to do all within his power to ensure the state is safe.

Speaking during the 2025 annual inter-faith service for Oyo workers in Agodi area of Ibadan, the state capital, Makinde narrated how he got intelligence that bandits were not far from where he marked his last birthday.

The governor said the gunmen were feeling the heat of military operation in the North West, hence the decision to escape to Oyo.

He said: “The year 2024 was challenging, particularly in terms of safety and security. We had incidents of fire outbreaks, armed robberies, and kidnappings. However, in 2025, we will redouble our efforts to address these issues.”

“During a security briefing this morning, I learned that some bad elements from the North-West are relocating here due to military heat in their zones. But we will find and deal with them. During my birthday retreat, bandits had camped less than two kilometres from where I was staying. This underscores the seriousness of the situation.”

The governor urged residents and traditional rulers to report any suspicious movements.

“To our traditional rulers, who are custodians of your domains, and to all residents, this is no joke. If you see suspicious movements, report them immediately.”

“For us in Oyo, bandits will have no foothold. I will not sleep until every inch of this state is safe,” Makinde noted.