Bandits behead hunter in Kaduna

Bandits have beheaded a hunter, Samari Yakubu, in Kurmin-Kare village in Kachia LGA of Kaduna State.

A community leader, who disclosed the incident to our reporter through telephone on Sunday, said it happened on Thursday after the victim left home for hunting in the Kurutu Forest in the area.

He said when the hunter failed to return, some people went in search of him and found his headless corpse riddled with bullets in the forest.

He further said that the corpse was retrieved and buried, adding that soldiers operating around the Kurutu Forest and vigilantes mobilised and went after the bandits.

Our reporter also learnt that two suspected bandits’ informants were arrested in neighbouring Maraban Iddah village on Saturday by soldiers.

It was gathered that the suspects were arrested after they bought foodstuffs, drugs and wine from the Kagarko Market to be delivered to bandits.

The spokesman of the Kaduna State Police Command, ASP Hassan Mansur, was yet to comment on the incidents