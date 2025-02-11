Bandits’ attack: Speaker condemns deaths of 10 Zaria traders

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen, has expressed sorrow over the deaths of 10 tomato traders from Zaria, who were attacked by bandits recently.

The traders from Danmagaji Market in Zaria, were reported to have traveled to Katsina and Zamfara states to buy tomatoes only to be attacked by armed bandits at Takoki village in Funtua Local Government of Katsina State on their way back.

It was reported that in an attempt to escape, the driver of the truck conveying the traders reversed at high speed, leading the truck falling off a bridge.

While 10 deaths of the traders died as a result of the incident, seven others sustained various injuries, with five traders suspected to have been kidnapped by the bandits. The traders’ goods worth 60 million Naira were reportedly destroyed.

Speaker Abbas, in a press statement issued through his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Musa Abdullahi Krishi, condemned the attack in its totality.

He called on the security agencies to intensify efforts at rescuing those kidnapped as well as arresting the bandits.

The speaker prayed for the repose of the souls of the 10 traders who lost their lives. He equally sent heartfelt condolences to their families.