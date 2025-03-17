✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
OPAY: Night Guard
Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
News

Bandits attack church camp in Nasarawa, kill 3 worshippers

Nasarawa map
Nasarawa map

Bandits have killed three worshippers in an attack on a church camp in Nyanya, Nasarawa State.

The Cable reported that the attack occurred last Monday at the Divine Majesty Worship Ministry, where bandits stormed the premises and targeted a hostel accommodating financially disadvantaged worshippers.

Ramhan Nansel, the spokesperson for the Nasarawa State Police Command, confirmed the incident to The Cable on Sunday.

SPONSOR AD

According to Nansel, the assailants struck while a night prayer vigil was in progress, killing three worshippers and abducting several others. The kidnappers later demanded a ransom of N100 million.

However, he said the abducted persons were successfully rescued within 48 hours and have since been reunited with their families.

Sponsored

Discover the latest trends on Temu! Shop mobile phones, fashion, beauty, home essentials & more. Start exploring now!


Click here to learn how it works.

Sponsored

Unlock AI's potential! Get top prompts for content, blogs, social media, research, draft proposals and more. Boost creativity start using AI tools today!


Click here to learn how it works.

Sponsored

Start Affiliate Marketing Today! Learn step-by-step how to set up a blog, find programs, create links, and earn money—beginner-friendly guide inside!


Click here to learn how it works.

Sponsored

Join our FREE WEBINAR! Discover the 3-step formula to turn WhatsApp into a cash-generating machine. Sign up now and start earning!"


Click here to learn how it works.

Sponsored

Master Facebook Ads! Learn to set up Business Manager, run campaigns, optimize budgets, and drive sales. Start your journey to ad success today!"


Click here to learn how it works.

Sponsored

Unlock your confidence and attract the love you deserve! Learn how to become irresistible to women—start your transformation today!"


Click here to learn how it works.

Join Daily Trust WhatsApp Community For Quick Access To News and Happenings Around You.

More Stories