Bandits attack church camp in Nasarawa, kill 3 worshippers

Bandits have killed three worshippers in an attack on a church camp in Nyanya, Nasarawa State.

The Cable reported that the attack occurred last Monday at the Divine Majesty Worship Ministry, where bandits stormed the premises and targeted a hostel accommodating financially disadvantaged worshippers.

Ramhan Nansel, the spokesperson for the Nasarawa State Police Command, confirmed the incident to The Cable on Sunday.

According to Nansel, the assailants struck while a night prayer vigil was in progress, killing three worshippers and abducting several others. The kidnappers later demanded a ransom of N100 million.

However, he said the abducted persons were successfully rescued within 48 hours and have since been reunited with their families.