Bandits are invading our lands, Northeast govs cry out

North East Governors’ Forum (NEGF) has raised concern over the influx of bandits in some states in the sub-region. The concern is contained in a…

North East Governors’ Forum (NEGF) has raised concern over the influx of bandits in some states in the sub-region.

The concern is contained in a communique issued at the just-concluded 8th meeting of the forum in Maiduguri, signed by its Chairman, Gov. Babagana Zulum.

The forum, which called for the Federal Government’s urgent intervention, said the bandits were those flushed by the military in other parts of the country, who were now moving towards the sub-region, particularly Bauchi, Gombe and Taraba states.

“While acknowledging the relative success recorded against insurgency, a new dimension of growing banditry is added to worsen the security situation in the subregion.

“The forum calls on the Federal Government to urgently intervene to address the issue.

“The forum is aware that some traditional rulers and other local authorities are conniving with the bandits, giving them shelter and cover to commit crimes within the subregion.

The forum unanimously resolved to decisively deal with any traditional ruler or community leader that is found to be harbouring or conniving with the bandits,” the communique added.

It also raised concern over the proliferation of illegal mining in the region which was becoming a problem because of the link between mining activities and insecurity, particularly the abuse of the mining leases.

It urged governments at all levels to enforce compliance with the provisions of local content as contained in Nigeria’s Mining Policy and the need for strict compliance with the provisions of the Land Use Act.

The communique also noted the issue of climate change and environmental degradation affecting the subregion and last year’s flood that devastated property and livelihoods, increasing the sufferings of the people.

“This has been compounded by the silting of our rivers as well as deforestation brought about by the massive charcoal business. There is the need for the Federal Government’s intervention in the area of desilting the rivers.

“Furthermore, there is the need for effective control of deforestation with stern regulation to local authorities against compromise to granting approvals for such business.

“The forum has resolved to key into the Global Initiative of Carbon Credit, the Great Green Wall and other initiatives that will mitigate the devasting impact of climate change in the subregion,” the communique stated.

The forum agreed that all the states within the subregion were to domesticate the Education Law 2022, as recommended by the Northeast Education Council earlier constituted by the forum.

It also urged the Northeast Development Commission (NEDC) to be more proactive with the issues of development in the sub-region.

“Its intervention should be well prioritised in short, medium and long term, to take care of the sustainable development needs of the people within the subregion.

“The forum resolved to promote subregional commerce among member states. It further agreed to resuscitate the northeast trade fair to be held in Bauchi in January 2024.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the meeting was attended by the governors of Adamawa, Bauchi, Borno and Yobe, while the governors of Gombe and Taraba were represented by their deputies.

The forum resolved to hold its 9th meeting in Yola, Adamawa State on Nov. 3. (NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...